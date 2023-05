Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAfee & Taft on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and other defendants to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly defective Ryobi-brand circular saw, was filed by Ryan Whaley Attorneys on behalf of Rebecca Hughes. The case is 4:23-cv-00192, Hughes v. The Home Depot, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Hughes

Plaintiffs

Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters & Webber PLLC

defendants

The Home Depot USA, Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Techtronic Industries North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims