Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Ridley USA d/b/a Hubbard Feeds to Montana District Court. The suit, filed by Laird Cowley on behalf of a former account manager, accuses the defendant of making false reports about the plaintiff's behavior in order to create cause for termination. The case is 2:23-cv-00015, Hughes v. Ridley USA.

Montana

March 29, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Hughes

Plaintiffs

Laird Cowley, PLLC

defendants

Inc. Ridley USA

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches