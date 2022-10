New Suit - Employment

Old Dominion Freight Line was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by the Galo Law Firm on behalf of Adam Hughes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01078, Hughes v. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 03, 2022, 5:53 PM