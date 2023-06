Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Insurance to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by Mehr Fairbanks Trial Lawyers on behalf of Jason Hughes. The case is 6:23-cv-00101, Hughes v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Hughes

Plaintiffs

Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson Trial Lawyers, PLLC

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations