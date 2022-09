New Suit

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance was hit with a complaint Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Michael Swaaley on behalf of Barbara A. Hughes, who seeks coverage for long-term COVID-19 and post-viral fatigue syndrome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05822, Hughes.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 3:10 PM