Who Got The Work

Charles K. Reed and Peyton Patterson of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Brenton W. Cole and Ida Sassani of Baker Donelson have stepped in to defend America Honda Motor Co. Inc. and Tracy Boyle in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed March 10 in Georgia Northern District Court by Jonathan R. Brockman PC on behalf of Sarah Hughes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 2:23-cv-00042, Hughes v. Boyle et al.

Automotive

April 24, 2023, 6:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Hughes

Plaintiffs

Jonathan R. Brockman, P.C.

defendants

America Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Tracy Boyle

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision