Who Got The Work

Jason A. Cabrera of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for AT&T in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 31 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a plaintiff claiming breaches of the ADA and FMLA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:23-cv-02074, Hughes v. At&T Mobility Services, LLC.

Telecommunications

July 15, 2023, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Willie Hughes

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

At&T, Inc.

At&T Mobility Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA