Jessica Jeffrey of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for ankle brace manufacturer Arizona AFO Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 20 in New Hampshire District Court by Shaheen & Gordon on behalf of Richard Hughes, who claims that he sustained injuries after using a defective AZ CROW Walker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Samantha D. Elliott, is 1:23-cv-00438, Hughes v. Arizona Afo, Inc. et al.
Health Care
November 06, 2023, 10:10 AM