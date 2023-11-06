Who Got The Work

Jessica Jeffrey of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for ankle brace manufacturer Arizona AFO Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 20 in New Hampshire District Court by Shaheen & Gordon on behalf of Richard Hughes, who claims that he sustained injuries after using a defective AZ CROW Walker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Samantha D. Elliott, is 1:23-cv-00438, Hughes v. Arizona Afo, Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 06, 2023, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Hughes

Plaintiffs

Shaheen Gordon

defendants

Arizona Afo, Inc.

Christopher Phillips

Doe Defendants 1-20

New Hampshire Prosthetics, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Primmer Piper Eggleston And Cramer Pc

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims