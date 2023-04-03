Kristi Rich Winters of Jackson Lewis has stepped in to defend a former executive of Visions Federal Credit Union in a decades-old sexual assault case brought under New York's Adult Survivors Act. The complaint, filed Feb. 16 in New York Northern District Court by Wigdor, pertains to alleged sexual misconduct and harassment in an employment context. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, is 3:23-cv-00214, Hughes-Quain v. Visions Federal Credit Union et al.
New York
April 03, 2023, 4:26 AM