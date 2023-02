New Suit - Employment

Visions Federal Credit Union and a former chief information officer were hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Wigdor on behalf of a former teller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00214, Hughes-Quain v. Visions Federal Credit Union et al.

New York

February 16, 2023, 6:31 PM