New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court accusing the tech giant of facilitating cyberstalking. The suit contends that the Apple AirTag, a product intended to assist users in finding missing Apple devices, allows malicious actors to access the real-time location information of their potential victims. The court action was filed by Milstein Jackson Fairchild & Wade; Lynch Carpenter; and WH Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07668, Hughes et al v. Apple, Inc.