New Suit - Contract

Old Republic Surety Co., Travelers and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The court action, for claims under the Miller Act, was brought by Watts & Watts and attorney Mitchell D. Rozin on behalf of Hugg and Hall Equipment Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00578, Hugg and Hall Equipment Company v. Penn Construction Group Inc et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Hugg and Hall Equipment Company

Plaintiffs

Watts & Watts

Mitchell D Rozin

defendants

Old Republic Surety Company

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Korte Construction Company

Penn Construction Group Inc

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract