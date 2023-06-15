Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lenze Lawyers and Fegan Scott LLC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that defective 'SnapRS' safety components cause the defendant's solar power storage systems to overheat, melt or catch fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00771, Hufton et al v. Generac Holdings, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 15, 2023, 7:02 PM