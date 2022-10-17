Who Got The Work

Justin M. Dean and Colin J. Finnegan of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Lennox Industries Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Kansas District Court by the Tourigny Law Firm on behalf of Kevin Huffman, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting workplace safety issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 2:22-cv-02350, Huffman v. Lennox Industries, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 17, 2022, 4:58 AM