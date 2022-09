New Suit - Employment

Lennox Industries was hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Kansas District Court. The complaint was filed by the Tourigny Law Firm on behalf of Kevin Huffman, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting workplace safety issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02350, Huffman v. Lennox Industries Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 12:56 PM