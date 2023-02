Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff and Mills Mills Fiely & Lucas on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Medina Farmers Exchange, Cornerstone Innovations and James Allen Duffy to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Tayeh Law Offices on behalf of Rebecca Huff. The case is 1:23-cv-00287, Huff v. Medina Farmers Exchange Co. et al.

Ohio

February 14, 2023, 7:19 PM