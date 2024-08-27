Who Got The Work

Daniel W. Van Horn and Andrew B. Schrack of Butler Snow have entered appearances for Evolve Bank & Trust in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed July 12 in Tennessee Western District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Levin Sedran & Berman, centers on a May 2024 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying and private financial data of customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris, is 2:24-cv-02495, Huff v. Evolve Bank & Trust.

Banking & Financial Services

August 27, 2024, 9:34 AM

