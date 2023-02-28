New Suit - Employment

Analog Devices, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was sued Tuesday in New Hampshire District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Wyatt & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was unlawfully denied religious exemption from mandatory vaccines amid COVID-19, and retaliated against for expressing his concerns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00164, Huff v. Analog Devices, Inc.

Technology

February 28, 2023, 12:21 PM