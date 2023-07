Removed To Federal Court

Henry Schein, a global distributor of health care products and services, removed a negligence lawsuit Tuesday to Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by the Gaudreau Law Firm on behalf of Christie Huff and Jeffrey Huff, who contend that Christie sustained injuries due to a light fixture manufactured by the defendant that struck her. The defendant is represented by Semmes, Bowen & Semmes. The case is 1:23-cv-01871, Huff et al v. Henry Schein, Inc.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Christie Huff

Jeffrey Huff

defendants

Henry Schein, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute