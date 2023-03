Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, for weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Galindo Law Firm on behalf of Harold Huff and Rhonda Huff. The case is 3:23-cv-00169, Huff et al v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 12:54 PM