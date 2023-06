Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Dillard's, the department store chain, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Geoffrey D. Kearney on behalf of a former housekeeping associate for Dillard's who contends that he was subject to sexual harassment and race-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00528, Huey v. Dillard's Inc.

June 09, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

L Christopher Huey

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Geoffrey D. Kearney, PLLC

defendants

Dillard's Inc

defendant counsels

Cross Gunter Witherspoon & Galchus

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination