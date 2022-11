Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Federal Odometer Act, was filed by Parrish & Donald and Alabama Car Lawyers on behalf of the owners of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The case is 2:22-cv-01468, Huey et al. v. Birmingham Wholesale Auto LLC et al.

Automotive

November 22, 2022, 4:07 PM