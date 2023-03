Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Lithia Motors to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by Stember Cohn & Davidson-Welling on behalf of a former finance manager. The case is 2:23-cv-00410, Huetter v. Lithia Motors Inc.

Automotive

March 10, 2023, 4:26 PM