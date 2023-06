Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDowell Hetherington LLP on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Assurant and other insurers to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Law Firm on behalf of Mark Huerta in connection with an underlying dispute arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 5:23-cv-00743, Huerta v. Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Huerta

defendants

Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute