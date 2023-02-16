Who Got The Work

Michael D'Auria of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for Alra Corp. and Osvaldo Rodriguez in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed Jan. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Stevenson Marino LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as produce workers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:23-cv-00002, Huerta et al v. Antillana & Metro Supermarket, Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 16, 2023, 7:09 AM