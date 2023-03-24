New Suit - Contract

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary and Flaster Greenberg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of jigsaw puzzle company HueMen Inc. The suit, targeting manufacturer Ludo Fact USA LLC, alleges the company breached their contract by making and shipping puzzles with various manufacturing defects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00516, Huemen, Inc. v. Ludo Fact USA LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 24, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Huemen, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

defendants

Ludo Fact USA LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract