New Suit - Contract

Puzzle company HueMen Inc. d/b/a WerkShoppe filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against manufacturer Ludo Fact USA on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Flaster Greenberg, accuses the defendant of manufacturing puzzles with broken, miscut and missing pieces. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00613, HueMen Inc. v. Ludo Fact USA LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 4:31 PM