New Suit - Employment

Hanesbrands Inc. was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Elliot Morgan Parsonage on behalf of a creative seamless designer who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00487, Huelskamp v. Hanesbrands, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Holly Huelskamp

Plaintiffs

Elliot Morgan Parsonage, PLLC

defendants

Hanesbrands, Inc.

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act