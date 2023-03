Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed a lawsuit against Alaska Airlines and McGee Air Services to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by West Coast Employment Lawyers on behalf of Ronald Hudson. The case is 2:23-cv-01679, Hudson v. McGee Air Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 06, 2023, 8:27 PM