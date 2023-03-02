New Suit - Securities

Tilray Brands Inc., a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, and current or former members of its board were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Shuman, Glenn & Stecker on behalf of Michael Hudson, accuses the defendants of making false statements concerning the value of the company's inventory and its gross margins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01792, Hudson v. Kennedy et al.

