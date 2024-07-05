Who Got The Work

Michael J. Laszlo of Clark Hill and Eric J. Troutman and Brittany A. Andres of Troutman Amin LLP have entered appearances for Homeadvisor Inc. d/b/a Angi in a pending telemarketing class action. The complaint, filed May 20 in Colorado District Court by Butsch Roberts & Associates, contends that the defendant sends consumers solicitation text messages without consent and in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:24-cv-01408, Hudson v. HomeAdvisor, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 05, 2024, 1:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Hudson

Plaintiffs

Butsch Roberts & Associates LLC

Defendants

HomeAdvisor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Troutman Amin, LLP

Clark Hill

Nature of Claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act