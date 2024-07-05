Michael J. Laszlo of Clark Hill and Eric J. Troutman and Brittany A. Andres of Troutman Amin LLP have entered appearances for Homeadvisor Inc. d/b/a Angi in a pending telemarketing class action. The complaint, filed May 20 in Colorado District Court by Butsch Roberts & Associates, contends that the defendant sends consumers solicitation text messages without consent and in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:24-cv-01408, Hudson v. HomeAdvisor, Inc.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 05, 2024, 1:24 PM