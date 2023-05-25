Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz partner Rachel VanNortwick Barlotta and associate Katelyn Dodd have stepped in to defend Decatur Morgan Hospital in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability discrimination. The case was filed April 10 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Wilkinson Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke, is 5:23-cv-00456, Hudson v. HH Health System-Decatur Morgan Hospital EMS LLC.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 11:00 AM

