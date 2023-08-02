New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and HCA Inc. were hit with a data breach class action on Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of approximately 11 million patients. The suit is backed by Stranch, Jennings & Garvey and Zimmerman Reed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00789, Hudson v. HCA Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 02, 2023, 10:11 AM

