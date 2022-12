Who Got The Work

Allstate has turned to attorney Jeffery D. Collins of Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun to fight a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, concerning derecho damage claims, was filed Oct. 18 in South Dakota District Court by Fuller, Williamson, Nelsen & Preheim on behalf of Patricia Hudson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier, is 4:22-cv-04140, Hudson v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.