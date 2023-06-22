New Suit

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of Hudson Insurance Co. in Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, which pursues claims against Mechanical Concepts of Illinois Inc., WP Equities LLC and other defendants, seeks to exonerate Hudson of all liabilities and enforce provisions of a general indemnity agreement that allegedly requires the defendants to indemnify losses pertaining to a bond. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03962, Hudson Insurance Company v. Mechanical Concepts of Illinois Inc.

June 22, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Hudson Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

David P Wozniak, Jr.

Elizabeth M Wozniak

Mechanical Concepts of Illinois, Inc.

Wp Equities, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute