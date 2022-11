New Suit

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a complaint for indemnity Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Hudson Insurance. The suit targets Copenhaver Construction in connection with a dispute arising from a general indemnity agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06315, Hudson Insurance Company v. Copenhaver Construction Inc et al.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 7:36 PM