Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zelle LLP on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London and Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for hail damage claims, was filed by Lovell, Lovell, Isern & Farabough on behalf of assisted living facility Hudson House Claude. The case is 2:23-cv-00058, Hudson House Claude, Inc. v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London subscribing to policy number 1878743 et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Hudson House Claude, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lovell, Lovell, Isern & Farabough, LLP

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London subscribing to policy number 1878743

defendant counsels

Zelle LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute