New Suit

Carlton Fields filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Hudson Excess Insurance Co. The suit seeks to declare that Hudson Excess has no duty to defend or indemnify Sudo Bar & Grill for an underlying personal injury action involving Darius Collier and Jerrold Gibbs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00462, Hudson Excess Insurance Company v. Sudo Bar & Grill, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 6:05 AM