Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Saturday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Hudson Excess Insurance Co. The suit seeks to declare that Hudson's excess policy provides that Hudson has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21262, Hudson Excess Insurance Company v. Pino et al.

April 03, 2023, 5:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Hudson Excess Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Cecilia S. Pino

George Ignacio Pino

Kathya Puig

Rodolfo Fernando Puig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute