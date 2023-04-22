Kirkland & Ellis partners William E. Arnault, Rachel B. Haig, Martin L. Roth and Kate Walling have stepped in to defend Datanyze LLC in a pending privacy class action. The suit, filed March 8 in Ohio Northern District Court by Anderson & Wanca, accuses Datanyze of misusing the personal information and images of private individuals to market its business search platform in violation of the Ohio Right of Publicity Statute and other laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II is 3:23-cv-00466, Hudson et al v. Datanyze, LLC.
April 22, 2023, 11:02 AM