Enterprise Products Partners, an energy infrastructure company conducting pipeline and midstream energy operations, was sued Thursday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of a former pipeline inspector who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting multiple pipeline safety issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00023, Hudgens v. Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.

July 07, 2023, 10:37 AM

Kevin Hudgens

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches