Removed To Federal Court

U.S. Attorney Brian W. Stoltz's office on Wednesday removed a postal insurance lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Kenston Rare Books, which accuses USPS of losing a $1000 package containing art. The case is 3:23-cv-01554, Huddleston dba Kenston Rare Books v. United States Postal Service.

Government

July 12, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Ken Huddleston dba Kenston Rare Books

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

United States Postal Service

defendant counsels

U.S. Attorney'S Office

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute