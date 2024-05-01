Christopher B. Chuff, Tyler Wilson and Emily Wheatley from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent online ecommerce platform Vroom and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed April 10 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP on behalf of Arif Hudda, contends that the defendants made a series of misleading and false statements related to the company's business operations and prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00449, Hudda v. Hennessy et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 01, 2024, 9:50 AM