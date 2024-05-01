Who Got The Work

Christopher B. Chuff, Tyler Wilson and Emily Wheatley from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent online ecommerce platform Vroom and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed April 10 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP on behalf of Arif Hudda, contends that the defendants made a series of misleading and false statements related to the company's business operations and prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00449, Hudda v. Hennessy et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 01, 2024, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Arif Hudda

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

Adam Valkin

David K. Jones

Frederick O. Terrell

Laura G. O'shaughnessy

Laura W. Lang

Michael Farello

Paul J. Hennessy

Robert J. Mylod, Jr.

Scott A. Dahnke

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws