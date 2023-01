Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Kinsale Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit, concerning claims of lost cargo, was filed by attorney Mark S. Humphreys on behalf of Huda Logistics. The case is 5:23-cv-00078, Huda Logistics, LLC v. Kinsale Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 6:52 PM