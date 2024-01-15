Attorneys from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to defend Microsoft in a pending copyright class action. The suit, filed Dec. 28 in California Northern District Court by DiCello Levitt, RMP LLP and the Poynter Law Group, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants and other AI developers of unlawfully exploiting copyrighted works to train their large language models. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-06663, Huckabee et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
Technology
January 15, 2024, 11:10 AM