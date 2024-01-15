Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to defend Microsoft in a pending copyright class action. The suit, filed Dec. 28 in California Northern District Court by DiCello Levitt, RMP LLP and the Poynter Law Group, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants and other AI developers of unlawfully exploiting copyrighted works to train their large language models. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-06663, Huckabee et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 15, 2024, 11:10 AM

Plaintiffs

David Kinnaman

John Blase

Lysa Terkeurst

Mike Huckabee

Relevate Group

Tsh Oxenreider

Plaintiffs

Rmp LLP

DiCello Levitt

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

defendant counsels

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Cooley

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims