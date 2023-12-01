Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partners Amir Ghavi, Nicole M. Jantzi and Paul M. Schoenhard have entered appearances for Bloomberg in a pending copyright class action. The action, filed Oct. 17 in New York Southern District Court by DiCello Levitt; RMP LLP; and the Poynter Law Group on behalf of former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and other plaintiffs, is part of a string of cases accusing defendants and other AI developers of unlawfully exploiting copyrighted works to train their large language models. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-09152, Huckabee et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
December 01, 2023, 11:08 AM