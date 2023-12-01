Who Got The Work

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partners Amir Ghavi, Nicole M. Jantzi and Paul M. Schoenhard have entered appearances for Bloomberg in a pending copyright class action. The action, filed Oct. 17 in New York Southern District Court by DiCello Levitt; RMP LLP; and the Poynter Law Group on behalf of former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and other plaintiffs, is part of a string of cases accusing defendants and other AI developers of unlawfully exploiting copyrighted works to train their large language models. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-09152, Huckabee et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 01, 2023, 11:08 AM

Plaintiffs

David Kinnaman

John Blase

Lysa Terkeurst

Mike Huckabee

Relevate Group

Tsh Oxenreider

Rmp LLP

DiCello Levitt

defendants

Bloomberg Finance, L.P.

Bloomberg L.P.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

The EleutherAI Institute

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Williamson Legal PLLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims