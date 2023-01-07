Who Got The Work

John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC and MetLife have turned to attorneys Jeannine Cline Jacobson and Latanae L. Parker of Maynard Cooper & Gale to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 22 in Florida Middle District Court by the Tucker Law Group on behalf of Carl Huber. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:22-cv-02670, Huber v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 07, 2023, 5:34 PM