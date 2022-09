New Suit - Class Action

Expedia Group, owner of travel sites including Expedia, Travelocity, HomeAway, Trivago and Orbitz, was slapped with a privacy class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Marcus & Zelman, centers on Expedia's alleged use of 'session replay' software to track detailed user activity on its website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03570, Huber v. Expedia Group, Inc.