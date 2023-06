Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Campbell Conroy & O'Neil on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, concerning a steering wheel decoration, was filed by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of Christine Huber. The case is 3:23-cv-00931, Huber v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 07, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Huber

Plaintiffs

Sacchetta & Baldino

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

John Doe 1

Lichun Zhang

Sparkle-Um

Sparkle-Um John Doe

defendant counsels

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil, PC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims