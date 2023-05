Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickinson Wright on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Med-Care Senior Insurance Solutions and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Pure Benefits LLC and Terri A. Huber. The case is 1:23-cv-00464, Huber et al v. Med-Care Senior Insurance Solutions, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 27, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Pure Benefits LLC

Terri A Huber

defendants

Amerilife Marketing Group LLC

Marketing Advisors, LLC

Med-Care Senior Insurance Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute